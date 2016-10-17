FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-C Security: main shareholders of company sign LoI to establish subsidiary together with Stein Revelsby
October 17, 2016 / 2:41 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-C Security: main shareholders of company sign LoI to establish subsidiary together with Stein Revelsby

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - C Security Systems AB :

* Main shareholders of C Security Systems AB have signed a Letter of Intent to establish a subsidiary of company together with Stein Revelsby

* C Security Systems AB is to hold 51% and Stein Revelsby 49% stake in subsidiary

* Aim is to later conduct a private placement in subsidiary to a group of external investors, which will reduce proportion of C Security Systems AB share through dilution

* In a longer perspective, goal is to list subsidiary separately and in connection with listing distribute company's share of subsidiary pro rata to C Security Systems shareholders

Source text: bit.ly/2e1e0KW

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

