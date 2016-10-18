FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Pininfarina proposes capital increase of up to EUR 26.5 mln
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 18, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pininfarina proposes capital increase of up to EUR 26.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pininfarina SpA :

* Said on Monday it proposed a capital increase of up to 26.5 million euros ($29.68 million), premium included

* Majority shareholder PF Holdings BV committed to subscribing to at least 20.0 million euros, premium included

* PF Holdings BV has granted the company financing for 16.0 million euros and the right to use the sum to subscribe to the capital increase through compensation

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8928 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
