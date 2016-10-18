BRIEF-Nordic Semiconductor to announce new wearables contract Tuesday -CEO

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nordic Semiconductor Asa :

* Nordic Semiconductor CEO Svenn-Tore Larsen says the company will announce a new contract connected to so-called wearables technology later on Tuesday

* CEO says "We have been suffering in wearables due to a loss earlier. But we will see some exciting news later today about wins in wristbands. So watch out for an exciting press release later today."

* CEO about Q3 earnings miss: "We had a problem with late incoming supply and we need to build up our supply."

* CEO says "we have very good development in kit activity and we are on track for a record year."

* CFO Paal Elstad about margins: "Margin weakening in the third quarter is due to lower yields during the rapid volume ramp-up. We have solved these issues, but they will also impact Q4."

* CFO says "Q4 is historically weaker then Q3, however we expect Q4 revenue to be up compared to Q3."

(Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord and Terje Solsvik)