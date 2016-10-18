BRIEF-PExA receives Horizon 2020 funding

Oct 18 (Reuters) - PExA AB :

* The European Commission has selected PExAs project "BREATH: Biomarkers for Respiratory diseases detected in Exhaled Air through a new Technological instrument for research and Healthcare markets" for funding through the Research and Innovation Framework Program Horizon 2020

* Each project receives 50,000 euros ($54,940.00) to carry out a feasibility study and to prepare a Phase 2 program which, if granted, could result in significant additional funding

* A Phase 2 program, could be financed up to 2.5 million euros by the European Commission

* The feasibility study is expected to be completed during H1 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2eBpBjA

