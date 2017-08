BRIEF-ASML Holding Q3 net sales beat Reuters poll

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV :

* Q3 net sales 1.82 billion euros ($2.00 billion) versus 1.72 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q3 net income 396 million euros ($434.77 million) versus 410 million euros in Reuters poll

* Systems backlog at end Q3 3.46 billion euros versus 3.37 billion euros in Q2

* For Q4 2016, ASML expects net sales between 1.7 and 1.8 billion euros

* Q3 net bookings 1.42 billion euros versus 1.24 billion euros in Reuters poll See also: Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2egsPX0 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)