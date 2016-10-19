FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Richter signs deal with DM Bio for biosimilar cancer medicine
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 19, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Richter signs deal with DM Bio for biosimilar cancer medicine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Nyrt

* Has signed an agreement with DM Bio for development and sale of biosimilar medicine trastuzumab.

* Trastuzumab designed for the treatment of an aggressive form of breast cancer as well as a form of metastatic gastric cancer.

* Richter receives exclusive distribution rights for Europe, CIS region and Latin American countries, obtains pilot technology for further development.

* Richter to make upfront payment upon signature of the contract and further milestone payments depending on the progress of the technology transfer and clinical programme.

* Further sales related royalties will be payable to DM Bio after launch of the product. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.