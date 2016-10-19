FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-ZAMZAW, Sloneczne Inwestycje reduce stake in Platynowe Inwestycje
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ZAMZAW, Sloneczne Inwestycje reduce stake in Platynowe Inwestycje

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Tuesday that ZAMZAW Sp. z o.o. sells c. 12.4 pct stake in the company

* ZAMZAW reduces its stake in Platynowe Inwestycje to 41.7 pct from 54.1 pct

* Sloneczne Inwestycje Sp. z o.o. acquired 13.9 pct of Platynowe Inwestycje on Oct. 12 and owned a 16.6 pct stake in the company on that day

* Subsequently, it sold all its stake in the company between 13 and 18 of October, on Oct. 18 did not own any of the company's shares

Source text for Eikon:,

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.