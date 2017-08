(Corrects company name in headline)

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS :

* Said on Tuesday that proposed to pay 312.3 million lira ($101.01 million) cash dividend

* Dividend amount per share is net 0.7565 lira and gross 0.89 lira

* To pay dividend starting from Nov. 22

