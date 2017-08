** Pest control co Rentokil +2.8%, 4th top FTSE midcap gainer & touches its highest since Oct 2002 on robust Q3 trading

** Q3 organic rev +3.1%, a pickup vs +2.5% in H1, mainly due to slight acceleration in hygiene and improvement in workwear

** BofA Merrill Lynch raises 16 EPS forecast c.3% to 10.8p, citing higher organic growth expectations for FY

** Pound fall could massively help FY earnings, analysts write

** Stock +c.42% YTD to Tues close vs +3 pct on FTSE 250