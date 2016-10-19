FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Czech refiner Unipetrol restarts production at steam cracker
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2016 / 8:56 AM / 10 months ago

Czech refiner Unipetrol restarts production at steam cracker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Czech refiner Unipetrol has restarted production of the steam cracker unit at its Litvinov plant after a fire took it offline in August 2015, it said on Wednesday.

Unipetrol said seven of 10 steam cracker heaters were operating and that a return to normal production was expected later this month.

It reiterated total costs for repairs amounted to 4.1 billion crowns ($167.00 million) and lost profit reached 6.6 billion crowns. Unipetrol expects to recover both amounts from insurance. ($1 = 24.5510 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.