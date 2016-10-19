FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Packaging Corp Of America posts Q3 adj profit of $1.30/shr
#Market News
October 19, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Packaging Corp Of America posts Q3 adj profit of $1.30/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Packaging Corp Of America

* Packaging Corporation Of America reports third quarter 2016 results

* Packaging Corp Of America- Q3 containerboard production was 950,000 tons

* Packaging Corp Of America- At quarter-end, Containerboard inventory was down 11,000 tons compared to end of Q2 of 2016 and 16,000 tons below Q3 of 2015

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.15

* Q3 sales $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.47 billion

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.26

* Qtrly diluted EPS excluding special items $ 1.30

* Packaging Corp Of America- "we are on track to close acquisition of Columbus Container during Q4"

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

