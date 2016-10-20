FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF- Pernod eyes prices adjustments in post Brexit Britain
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 6:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF- Pernod eyes prices adjustments in post Brexit Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Pernod Ricard Chief Financial Officer Gilles Bogaert tells Reuters by phone:

* Pernod Ricard expects to "clearly" improve its performance in China in FY 2016/17 versus FY 2015/16

* Pernod ricard plans to adjust its prices in Britain on imported brands in the coming months to protect its margins

* Martell cognac sales rose 3 percent in China in Q1

* Chivas, Royal salute scotch sales down double-digit in China in Q1 but Ballantine's Finest continued its growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

