Oct 20 Pernod Ricard Chief Financial Officer Gilles Bogaert tells Reuters by phone:

* Pernod Ricard expects to "clearly" improve its performance in China in FY 2016/17 versus FY 2015/16

* Pernod ricard plans to adjust its prices in Britain on imported brands in the coming months to protect its margins

* Martell cognac sales rose 3 percent in China in Q1

* Chivas, Royal salute scotch sales down double-digit in China in Q1 but Ballantine's Finest continued its growth. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)