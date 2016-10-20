BRIEF- Platynowe Inwestycje to issue series F shares

Oct 20(Reuters) - Platynowe Inwestycje SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it has decided to increase its share capital to 2.95 million zlotys ($750,369) from 0.2 million zlotys through the issue of 27,675,000 series F shares

* The series F shares have been priced at 0.18 zloty per share, thus the total issue value of the shares is 4.98 million zlotys

* The rights issue date has been set at Nov. 7

* Every shareholder owning the company's shares on rights issue date will be entitled acquire 15 new F series shares for each share held

