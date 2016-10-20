FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
MEDIA-German car parts producer Schaeffler eyes Slovakia for new plant - Trend
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 20, 2016 / 7:35 AM / 10 months ago

MEDIA-German car parts producer Schaeffler eyes Slovakia for new plant - Trend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Slovakia is among five eastern European countries on the shortlist for German car components producer Schaeffler's new factory, Schaeffler Slovakia CEO Jaroslav Patka told weekly magazine Trend ** Poland, Hungary, Romania, Serbia also on the list ** The decision is to be made at the end of this year or early next year ** The new plant would add about 4,000 employees to some 10,000 the firm already employs in its two Slovak factories ** Slovak unit's CEO sees scope for the plant in southeastern Slovak regions where higher than national average unemployment rate --Source link: bit.ly/2drULDX -- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting By Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.