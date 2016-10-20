FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Sonoco Products reports qrtly EPS of $0.64
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sonoco Products reports qrtly EPS of $0.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co :

* Sonoco reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 sales $1.21 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.23 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co reports Q3 sales for paper and industrial converted products segment of $425 million, down from $428 million in 2015

* Sonoco Products Co - Full-year 2016 base earnings guidance has been raised to a range of $2.70 to $2.75 per diluted share

* Sonoco Products Co - Free cash flow in 2016 is projected to be approximately $140 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co - Third-quarter consumer packaging sales were $520 million, compared with $521 million in 2015

* Sonoco Products Co - Q3 paper and industrial converted products sales were $425 million, down from $428 million in 2015

* Sonoco Products Co - Expects Q4 2016 base earnings to be in range of $.60 to $.65 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.