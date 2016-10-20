BRIEF-Sonoco Products reports qrtly EPS of $0.64

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Sonoco Products Co :

* Sonoco reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 core earnings per share $0.72

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 sales $1.21 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.23 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co reports Q3 sales for paper and industrial converted products segment of $425 million, down from $428 million in 2015

* Sonoco Products Co - Full-year 2016 base earnings guidance has been raised to a range of $2.70 to $2.75 per diluted share

* Sonoco Products Co - Free cash flow in 2016 is projected to be approximately $140 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sonoco Products Co - Third-quarter consumer packaging sales were $520 million, compared with $521 million in 2015

* Sonoco Products Co - Q3 paper and industrial converted products sales were $425 million, down from $428 million in 2015

* Sonoco Products Co - Expects Q4 2016 base earnings to be in range of $.60 to $.65 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: