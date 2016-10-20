FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Verizon Q3 adj non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 20, 2016 / 11:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Verizon Q3 adj non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.89

* Q3 revenue $30.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $31.14 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 excluding items

* Sees consolidated capital spending for 2016 at low end of range of $17.2 billion to $17.7 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted earnings to be at a level comparable to 2015, excluding a 7-cent-per-share impact of 2016 work stoppage

* Fleetmatics transaction expected to close in fourth-quarter 2016

* Reported 442,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in third-quarter 2016

* Sees 2016 consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin for 2016 consistent with full-year 2015

* Sees organic growth in revenues for full-year 2017 consistent with gdp growth for that year, with adjusted EPS growth at normal levels

* Wireless retail postpaid churn was 1.04 percent in Q3 2016, a year-over-year increase of 11 basis points

* At end of Q3 2016, Verizon had 113.7 million wireless retail connections, a 2.6 percent year-over-year increase

* Sees return, by 2018-2019, to company's credit-rating profile prior to acquisition of Vodafone's indirect 45% interest in Verizon Wireless in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.