FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Celon Pharma surges on debut
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 21, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 10 months ago

Celon Pharma surges on debut

Robert Venes

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (IFR) - After a very long wait, investors in Celon Pharma got to see the drugmaker's shares trade up 19% on debut last Monday.

The stock opened at Z19.28, versus Z16.33 pricing for the Z245m (US$62.2m) IPO, pushing up slightly during the day for a Z19.44 close. Volume was 1.78m shares, representing just under 12% of the IPO offering.

Shares dipped during the week to below Z19, but had recovered by Friday to close at Z19.50.

Celon Pharma, which makes generic drugs focused on cancer, neurological diseases, diabetes and other metabolic disorders, will use the proceeds to finance its drugs pipeline.

Bookbuilding ran from September 13-20, with the retail tranche closing a day earlier.

Mercurius Dom Maklerski was sole bookrunner. (This story will appear in the October 22 issue of IFR magazine; Reporting by Robert Venes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.