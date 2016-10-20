BRIEF-Ahead Global Investment announces mandatory cash offer to shareholders of MediRox

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Medirox AB :

* Said on Wednesday Ahead Global Investment Ltd announced a mandatory offer to the shareholders of MediRox AB to tender all their shares in MediRox for a cash payment of 13.00 Swedish crowns per A share and 13.00 crowns in cash per B share

* Ahead Global owned as of Oct. 19 about 31.0 percent of shares and 38.7 percent of voting rights of MediRox

* The total value of all outstanding shares in MediRox amounts to a total value of about 77.1 million Swedish crowns ($8.71 million) based on the mandatory offer

