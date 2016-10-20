FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ahead Global Investment announces mandatory cash offer to shareholders of MediRox
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 20, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ahead Global Investment announces mandatory cash offer to shareholders of MediRox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Medirox AB :

* Said on Wednesday Ahead Global Investment Ltd announced a mandatory offer to the shareholders of MediRox AB to tender all their shares in MediRox for a cash payment of 13.00 Swedish crowns per A share and 13.00 crowns in cash per B share

* Ahead Global owned as of Oct. 19 about 31.0 percent of shares and 38.7 percent of voting rights of MediRox

* The total value of all outstanding shares in MediRox amounts to a total value of about 77.1 million Swedish crowns ($8.71 million) based on the mandatory offer

Source text: bit.ly/2ewe28q

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.8543 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.