Oct 20 (Reuters) - SRP Groupe SA :

* 16.0 pct growth of Q3 revenues to 104.8 million euros ($114.55 million)

* Sees 2016 revenues comprised between 525 million euros and 540 million euros (+19 pct to +22 pct compared to 2015)

* Sees 2016 EBITDA margin at group level comprised between 5.8 pct and 6.0 pct of revenues (+40 to +60 basis points compared to 2015)