BRIEF-Transforce reports Q3 EPS of C$0.54 from cont ops

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Transforce Inc :

* Transforce announces 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.54 from continuing operations

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.60 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue C$975.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$989.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "We expect market conditions to remain fragile due to weak manufacturing activity across north america and softness in Canada"

* has approved a 12% dividend increase over its previous quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: