Oct 20 Transforce Inc :
* Transforce announces 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share C$0.54 from continuing operations
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.60 from continuing
operations
* Q3 revenue C$975.5 million versus I/B/E/S view C$989.5
million
* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "We expect market conditions to remain fragile due to weak
manufacturing activity across north america and softness in
Canada"
* has approved a 12% dividend increase over its previous
quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share
