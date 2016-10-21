BRIEF-Vedia signs letter of intent with W Investments

Oct 21(Reuters) - Vedia SA and W Investments SA :
* Said on Thursday both companies signed letter of intent concerning cooperation
* Vedia is interested in receiving additional financing and obtaining a partner to support its growth
* Vedia has experience in Far East markets and shares in companies based in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, what is in line with W Investments' new investment strategy
* W Investments to audit Vedia in the period to Nov. 30, 2016
* Investment agreement will be finalised - provided a positive result of the audit - by Dec. 15, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom