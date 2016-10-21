FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vedia signs letter of intent with W Investments
#Consumer Electronics
October 21, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vedia signs letter of intent with W Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21(Reuters) - Vedia SA and W Investments SA :

* Said on Thursday both companies signed letter of intent concerning cooperation

* Vedia is interested in receiving additional financing and obtaining a partner to support its growth

* Vedia has experience in Far East markets and shares in companies based in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, what is in line with W Investments' new investment strategy

* W Investments to audit Vedia in the period to Nov. 30, 2016

* Investment agreement will be finalised - provided a positive result of the audit - by Dec. 15, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

