BRIEF-Amadeus Corporate Business says bids for i:FAO AG

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Amadeus Corporate Business AG:

* Said on Thursday decided to offer to the shareholders of i:FAO Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their non-par-value registered shares in i:FAO with a pro rata participation in the registered capital of 1.00 euros ($1.09) by way of a voluntary public tender offer

* Intends to offer to the shareholders of i:FAO a cash consideration for their shares in the amount estimated to be at 27.56 euros

