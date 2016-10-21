FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Amadeus Corporate Business says bids for i:FAO AG
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 21, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Amadeus Corporate Business says bids for i:FAO AG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Amadeus Corporate Business AG:

* Said on Thursday decided to offer to the shareholders of i:FAO Aktiengesellschaft to acquire their non-par-value registered shares in i:FAO with a pro rata participation in the registered capital of 1.00 euros ($1.09) by way of a voluntary public tender offer

* Intends to offer to the shareholders of i:FAO a cash consideration for their shares in the amount estimated to be at 27.56 euros

$1 = 0.9173 euros Gdynia Newsroom

