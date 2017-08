BRIEF-State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur posts sept-qtr loss

Oct 21 (Reuters) - State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur

* State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur - sept quarter net loss 2.10 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.81 billion rupees year ago

* State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur - sept quarter interest earned 23.27 billion rupees versus 24.10 billion rupees year ago

* State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur - sept quarter provisions 8.50 billion rupees versus 2.37 billion rupees year ago

* State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur - sept quarter gross NPA 10.50 percent versus 6.20 percent previous quarter

* State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur - sept quarter gross NPA 10.50 percent versus 6.20 percent previous quarter

* State Bank Of Bikaner and Jaipur - sept quarter net NPA 7.17 percent versus 3.65 percent previous quarter