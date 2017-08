Oct 21 (Reuters) - Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Thursday that following registration of the company's capital increase joint stake held in Adiuvo Investments by Orenore sp. z o.o. and Morluk sp. z o.o. Sp.k. has lowered to 59.43 pct from 64.03 pct

* The number of the company's shares held by Orenore and Morluk has not changed and amounts to 6,040,826 shares

