10 months ago
BRIEF-Banca Popolare di Spoleto 9-month net profit rises to EUR 11.4 mln
October 21, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Banca Popolare di Spoleto 9-month net profit rises to EUR 11.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Spoleto SpA :

* Reported on Thursday 9-month operating income 116.2 million euros ($126.51 million) versus 110.8 million euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 11.4 million euros versus 4.8 million euros a year ago

* Says that, based on the results at Sept. 30, it is reasonable to assume that it will achieve positive results for the current financial year, substantially in line with those of the previous year

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9185 euros Gdynia Newsroom

