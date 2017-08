(In Oct 21 item, corrects net profit in second bullet point to RMB 304.1 mln from RMB 281.7 mln)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says Q3 operating revenue RMB 7.31 billion, up 30.1 percent

* Says Q3 net profit RMB 304.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: