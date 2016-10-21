FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Interpublic Group of Companies reports Q3 EPS of $0.32
#Market News
October 21, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Interpublic Group of Companies reports Q3 EPS of $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc

* Interpublic announces third quarter and first nine months 2016 results

* Q3 revenue $1.92 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.32

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Upgrades full-year organic revenue growth target range to 4%-5%

* Affirms it is on track to deliver operating margin increase of 50 basis points or more for full-year

* Qtrly organic revenue increase of 4.3% compared to prior-year period

* 9-month organic revenue increase of 4.8% in u.s. And 4.9% internationally Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
