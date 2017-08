Oct 21 (Reuters) - Biotech-igG AB :

* Says has completed rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Rights issue resulted in subscription rate of 111.4 pct

* Through rights issue, company receives proceeds of about 8.74 million Swedish crowns ($980,722.19) before transaction costs, estimated at about 280,000 crowns

Source text: bit.ly/2eYzzLg

Further company coverage: