BRIEF-Netsuite says it does not see achieving FY rev forecast

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Netsuite Inc :

* Netsuite announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Does not expect to achieve its FY 2016 revenue outlook of $955 million-$975 million

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.42

* Q3 revenue $243.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $249.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 revenue view $965.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Withdrawing all previously-issued financial outlook for full year 2016