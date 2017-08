Oct 21 (Reuters) - Grendene SA :

* Said on Thursday its board of directors approved, ad referendum of the general meeting, to pay dividends totalling 76.1 million reais ($24.1 million) net, corresponding to 0.2530 real per share

* Payment as of Nov. 16

* Record date is Oct. 27

* Ex-dividend as of Oct. 28

