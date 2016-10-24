FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-PlayWay to acquire shares in Frozen District
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 24, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PlayWay to acquire shares in Frozen District

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - PlayWay SA :

* Said on Friday that as an investor it signed an investment agreement with Duszan Chaciej, Maksymilian Strzelecki and Jakub Nieweglowski (Partners)

* Under the agreement, until Dec. 15 the company will acquire new shares in Frozen District Sp. z o.o., established by Partners for 299,700 zlotys ($75,224)

* After the capital increase, the company will hold 81 pct stake in Frozen District, Duszan Chaciej and Maksymilian Strzelecki will hold 7 pct stake each, and Jakub Nieweglowski will hold 5 pct stake

* The partners are authors of "Warlocks vs Shadows" game that was published in 2015 on STEAM platform

* The main activity of Frozen District will be the development of "Warlocks 2" game

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9841 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

