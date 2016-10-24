Shares open higher with M&A squarely in focus. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares open slightly higher

** Zodiac Aerospace jumps after Rockwell deal to buy B/E Aerospace

** Philips gains after Q3 results

** Media and Telecoms in focus after AT&T/Time Warner deal agreed

** But Chinese approaches for Syngenta and Aixtron hit difficulties

** Cobham slumps after downgrading profit forecast for second time this year (Reporting by Alistair Smout)