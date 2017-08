Oct 24 (Reuters) - Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Said on Friday that, during the rights issue offer period, 6.5 million ordinary shares were subscribed, representing 73 percent of the offer for the total value of 0.7 million euros ($762,370.00)

* The unopted rights will be assigned to the ones who exercised their pre-emption rights

