10 months ago
October 24, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Belle International says hy revenue rmb 19.53 billion versus rmb 19.36 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Belle International - Announcement Of Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 August 2016

* Says hy revenue rmb 19.53 billion versus rmb 19.36 billion

* Interim dividend per share rmb cents 12.00

* Hy profit attributable to company's equity holders during period under review amounted to rmb1.73 billion , an decrease of 19.7%

* Environment for group's footwear business is currently full of challenges

* Wishes to maintain active involvement in footwear, sportswear, fashion apparel

* Group is taking proactive measures to address inventory issue in footwear business

* Group is also actively making adjustments to pricing tactics and operational models to accelerate sales of new collections

* Expects to see a slightly high level of inventory in footwear business and a slightly tight level of inventory in sportswear and apparel business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

