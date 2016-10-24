FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-AGNC Investment reports Q3 EPS of $1.52
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 9:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-AGNC Investment reports Q3 EPS of $1.52

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Agnc Investment Corp :

* AGNC Investment Corp. announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.52

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Board terminated co's existing stock repurchase plan due to expire December 31, 2016, and replaced it with new stock repurchase plan

* Under new stock repurchase plan, co authorized to repurchase up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares through December 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

