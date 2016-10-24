FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wabash National reports Q3 EPS of $0.51
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wabash National reports Q3 EPS of $0.51

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Wabash National Corp :

* Wabash National Corporation announces third quarter 2016 results; delivers year-over-year earnings growth for 11th consecutive quarter

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q3 earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net sales for Q3 decreased 13 percent to $464 million from $531 million in prior year quarter

* New trailer shipments for Q3 were approximately 15,450

* In addition, also now expect 2016 total units to be at low end of 60,000 to 62,000 shipment range communicated previously

* "Longer term, we do expect to see order volumes moderate"

* "Longer term, believe demand environment for trailers will remain healthy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
