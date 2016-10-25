FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Krakchemia withdraws from contract with Alma Market for sale of real estate
October 25, 2016

BRIEF-Krakchemia withdraws from contract with Alma Market for sale of real estate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25(Reuters) - Krakchemia :

* Said on Monday that withdrew from the agreement of preliminary sale of real estate concluded on Sept. 25, 2015 with Alma Market SA

* The agreement concerned the right of perpetual usufruct of the plot of land located in Krakow, and the rights of separate ownership of the building, located on the land in question

* Krakchemia called Alma Market to repay the amount of 10 million zlotys ($2.52 million) paid as an advance together with contractual interest

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9678 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

