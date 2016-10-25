BRIEF-Greenwich Investments buys 2.9 mln shares of Graal under tender offer

Oct 25(Reuters) - Graal SA :

* Said on Monday that Greenwich Investments sp. z o.o bought under tender offer 2,903,725 shares of Graal for 32 zlotys ($8.07) per share

* In Aug. Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and GRWC Holdings Limited announced a tender offer for 55.77 pct of Graal's shares at 26 zlotys per share

* On Oct. 6 the price in the tender offer for 55.77 pct of Graal's shares has been risen to 32 zloty per share

