FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Greenwich Investments buys 2.9 mln shares of Graal under tender offer
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 6:20 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Greenwich Investments buys 2.9 mln shares of Graal under tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25(Reuters) - Graal SA :

* Said on Monday that Greenwich Investments sp. z o.o bought under tender offer 2,903,725 shares of Graal for 32 zlotys ($8.07) per share

* In Aug. Boguslaw Kowalski, Greenwich Investments and GRWC Holdings Limited announced a tender offer for 55.77 pct of Graal's shares at 26 zlotys per share

* On Oct. 6 the price in the tender offer for 55.77 pct of Graal's shares has been risen to 32 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.9671 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.