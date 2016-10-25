BRIEF-Helgeland Sparebank: Successful placement of new shares, repair issue proposal

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Helgeland Sparebank :
* Successful placement of directed new share issue
* To issue 1.9 million new equity certificates at subscription price 70 Norwegian crowns ($8.48) per equity certificate
* Gross proceeds of about 130 million crowns are expected
* Proposes repair issue of up to 314,285 equity certificates at subscription price 70 crowns per equity certificate
* Expects to raise about 22 million crowns in repair issue proceeds
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 8.2542 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom