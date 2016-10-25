FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 8:51 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Helgeland Sparebank: Successful placement of new shares, repair issue proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Helgeland Sparebank :

* Successful placement of directed new share issue

* To issue 1.9 million new equity certificates at subscription price 70 Norwegian crowns ($8.48) per equity certificate

* Gross proceeds of about 130 million crowns are expected

* Proposes repair issue of up to 314,285 equity certificates at subscription price 70 crowns per equity certificate

* Expects to raise about 22 million crowns in repair issue proceeds

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2542 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

