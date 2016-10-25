FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
ECB lends banks 36.027 bln euros in 6-day operation at fixed rate
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 9:51 AM / in 10 months

ECB lends banks 36.027 bln euros in 6-day operation at fixed rate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank
announced the 
following results for its latest liquidity providing operation:
 Main Refinancing Operation-Allotment        Intended Volume:   
               
 Reference Number: 20160114                  Min Allotment:     
               
 Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions      Fixed Rate: 0.00 % 
               
 Operation Type: Liquidity Providing         Max Bid Limit:     
               
 Procedure: Standard Tender                  Max Bids per Cpty:
1               
 Tender Date: 25/10/2016 11:15               Marg. Rate:        
               
 Start Date: 26/10/2016                      % of All. at Fixed
Rate: 100       
 Maturity Date: 01/11/2016                   Tot Amount
Allotted: 36026.5 mn    
 Duration (days): 6                          Weight. Avg. Allot.
Rate:          
                                             Tot Bid Amount: 
36026.5 mn         
 Auction Type: Fixed Rate Tender             Tot Number of
Bidders: 77          
 Allotment Method:                           Min Rate (bids):   
               
                                             Max Rate (bids):   
               
 ///Estimate on 25/10/2016 of the average autonomous factors for
the period 26/10/2016 to 31/10/2016 amounts to EUR 838.7 bn.
Benchmark allotment based on the ECB's liquidity forecast as of
25/10/2016 amounts to EUR -385.0 bn. For general information on
the calculation of the benchmark allotment amount, please see
www.ecb.europa.eu/mopo/liq/html/index.en.html as well as ECB
page Operational Communications.///

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.