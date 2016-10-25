FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi will offer conversion to all bondholders-CEO
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi will offer conversion to all bondholders-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli says:

* Bond conversion into shares will be offered to all bond holders, including retail

* Looking at entire bond portfolio for conversion, not necessarily just subordinated debt

* When asked about alternative rescue plan by former minister Corrado Passera, says bank has a duty to examine all proposals

* Does not want to comment on possible impact of Dec. 4 constitutional referendum on capital boosting plan

* Capital increase should ideally be launched in first 7-8 days of December, subject to market conditions Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

