BRIEF-Monte dei Paschi will offer conversion to all bondholders-CEO

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Italy's Banca Monte Dei Paschi di Siena CEO Marco Morelli says:

* Bond conversion into shares will be offered to all bond holders, including retail

* Looking at entire bond portfolio for conversion, not necessarily just subordinated debt

* When asked about alternative rescue plan by former minister Corrado Passera, says bank has a duty to examine all proposals

* Does not want to comment on possible impact of Dec. 4 constitutional referendum on capital boosting plan

* Capital increase should ideally be launched in first 7-8 days of December, subject to market conditions