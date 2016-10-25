BRIEF-Sprint posts 2nd-qtr loss per share of $0.04

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp :

* Q2 loss per share $0.04

* Q2 revenue $8.25 billion versus i/b/e/s view $8.03 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising FY 2016 guidance for operating income to $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion from previous expectation of $1 billion to $1.5 billion

* Sees FY 2016 cash capital expenditures, excluding devices leased through indirect channels, to be less than $3 billion

* Says it continues to expect FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 billion to $10 billion

* Q2 postpaid phone net additions of 347,000 doubled from the prior quarter

* Q2 total retail postpaid churn of 1.52 percent versus 1.54 percent

* Q2 total retail prepaid churn of 5.63 percent versus 5.06 percent

* Total Sprint platform end of period connections at Q2-end 60,193 million versus 59,453 million at Q1-end

* Q2 Sprint platform prepaid net losses of 427,000 versus prepaid net losses of 188,000

* Q2 Sprint platform postpaid arpu $50.54 versus $53.99

* Q2 Sprint platform prepaid arpu $27.31 versus $27.66