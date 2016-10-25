FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees no asset disposal deal in Q4
#Market News
October 25, 2016

BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler CEO sees no asset disposal deal in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne says:

* nearly 100 percent certain no deal on asset disposals will happen in Q4

* never indicated that components units were for sale, but there have been a number of approaches and discussions continue from time to time

* FY debt projection does not include assumptions of any asset disposals

* has seen no signs of falling dealer profit, sales in the U.S. Market

* maintains objective of double-digit North America profit margins after U.S. factory shake-up is completed

* given the devaluation of the Canadian dollar, FCA's two plants in Canada remain competitive after Unifor contract

* new contract with Canadian union Unifor "buys us peace on the farm for the next four years" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan and Detroit newsrooms)

