DAX hits 2016 high, mixed earnings and more on the European equities LiveMarkets blog

Summary:
** European shares up, but off highs
** German DAX hits highest level of the year after strong Ifo
** Gains in miners, Randstad and Orange lift stock markets
** Paper maker UPM top gainer after Q3 beat, results also buoy Luxottica
** But AMS slumps, weak Q4 guidance weighs
** Neste also down after disappointing Q3
** U.S. stock futures rise 0.1 percent
Reporting by Alistair Smout