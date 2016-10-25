DAX hits 2016 high, mixed earnings and more on the European equities LiveMarkets blog

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** European shares up, but off highs

** German DAX hits highest level of the year after strong Ifo

** Gains in miners, Randstad and Orange lift stock markets

** Paper maker UPM top gainer after Q3 beat, results also buoy Luxottica

** But AMS slumps, weak Q4 guidance weighs

** Neste also down after disappointing Q3

** U.S. stock futures rise 0.1 percent