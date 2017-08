Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coima Res SpA :

* Reported on Monday portfolio at Sept. 30 of about 500 million euros ($544.40 million)

* Blended EPRA Net Initial Yield of portfolio at Sept. 30 is 5.2 percent

* At Sept. 30, Average Walt is 8.9 years and EPRA Vacancy rate is 2.9 percent

