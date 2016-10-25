FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand reports HY NPAT of NZ$13.5 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands New Zealand reports HY NPAT of NZ$13.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Restaurant Brands New Zealand Ltd

* NPAT for 1h2017 was NZ$13.5 million, up NZ$0.1 million

* Hy total group sales were NZ$256.2 million, up 22.0% on previous half year

* Directors have declared an interim dividend of 9.5 cents per ordinary share, up 1.0 cent on last year

* Hy same store sales were up 1.4% with kfc, pizza hut and starbucks coffee all showing growth

* Current strategies across these brands are delivering positive results

* Potential Hawaiian acquisition will be settled late in year and expected to deliver earnings for last 2 months of FY17

* Existing new zealand businesses expected to deliver a net profit after tax for FY17 year in vicinity of NZ$30-32 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

