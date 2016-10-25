FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2016 / 9:25 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Nuvasive Q3 NON-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Reiterated full year 2016 financial guidance in line with prior expectations, with exception of revenue

* Nuvasive reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue rose 19.5 percent to $239.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $243.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects full year 2016 revenue to be lower than prior expectations

* Sees revenue of approximately $952.0 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

