10 months ago
October 26, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wilbo prelim. 9-month net result turns to loss of 1.7 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Wilbo :

* Said on Tuesday its preliminary 9-month revenue was 21.0 million zlotys ($5.30 million) versus 28.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Preliminary operating loss of 1.5 million zlotys versus a profit of 216,000 zlotys a year ago

* Preliminary net loss of 1.7 million zlotys versus a profit of 92,000 zlotys a year ago

* Said 9-month results impacted by decrease in sales, which was result of lack of external financing, and implementation of arrangement proceedings involved the financial resources generated by the core business

$1 = 3.9627 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

